The Skinny Pancake, a small chain of Vermont restaurants that started a decade ago as a food truck, has finalized the purchase of McCarthy’s Restaurant, a Stowe institution for 45 years.
According to Skinny spokesman Michael Cyr, the restaurant will open as a pop-up for five days between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1 at the new, yet familiar, location at 454 Mountain Road, just for breakfast, coffee and crepes, the restaurant’s signature, and titular, menu items.
“It’ll be pared-down business as usual,” Cyr said.
After that, the place will re-close for a few months for construction, with the goal to open April 15 as The Skinny Pancake.
McCarthy’s closed after one last well-attended bash on Halloween, and the Skinny folks hope to capture some of that built-in loyalty by opening early and serving breakfast, lunch and supper.
This will be the 11th Skinny Pancake location and the second one in Stowe — the other one, at Spruce Peak, is aimed more at drop-in bar and snack service.
Cyr said the company was able to get the former McCarthy’s kitchen manager to take the job at Spruce Peak, and he had said previously they’d like to get as much of the old staff as possible to come back in April.
Cyr said the Mountain Road location will likely more resemble the company’s branch in Quechee, which he called “the gold standard,” with all-day full-menu service.
Skinny Pancake is, at heart, a creperie — “We like to say we let the crepes lead,” Cyr said — but the Quechee location, and soon the Mountain Road spot, will have other menu items too, such as burgers and salads.
“We like to be a veto-free place,” he said. “We try to be casual.”
This being the old McCarthy’s, an importance will be placed on being the town’s gathering place, as it was for almost a half-century.
“We’re inheriting the iconic Stowe diner,” he said. “We’d like to not only appeal to their audience but to our audience, as well.”
That includes making happy the regulars who went there every March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day. Although Skinny Pancake is more French at heart than Irish, the old restaurant was famous for going green all day every year.
Said Cyr, “We’ll find a way to keep the St. Patty’s day tradition going.”