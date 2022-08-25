The Vermont Council on Rural Development is holding a second round of grants through its Climate Catalysts Innovation Fund.
In collaboration with local funders, the council is supporting innovators in developing solutions that move Vermont closer to its climate and energy goals by providing at least $20,000 in grant funding toward local projects. The first round of investments funded 18 projects out of 29 applications.
Award amounts range from $500 to $4,000 and are awarded based on a demonstrated mix of innovation, collaboration, replicability and addressing Vermonters in need. Eligible applicants are municipalities, town committees, schools, businesses and nonprofits.
“Initial funding for community-scale climate innovations is a scarce and important resource for local leaders,” Vermont Council on Rural Development executive director Brian Lowe said. “We are grateful to our funders for their community focus and look forward to supporting some creative applications.”
Applications are open until Sept. 18.
Learn more at vtrural.org or contact Laura Cavin Bailey at (802) 223-6091.
Past project recipients included Charlotte Energy Committee, Charlotte Library, East Burke School, Peacham Energy Committee, and the towns of Stowe, Richmond and Wolcott.
