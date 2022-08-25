The Vermont Council on Rural Development is holding a second round of grants through its Climate Catalysts Innovation Fund.

In collaboration with local funders, the council is supporting innovators in developing solutions that move Vermont closer to its climate and energy goals by providing at least $20,000 in grant funding toward local projects. The first round of investments funded 18 projects out of 29 applications.

