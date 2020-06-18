The Round Hearth Inn is changing roles, from a host of youth groups and ski teams to a café and furniture shop.
Merry and Grady Vigneau, owners of the Round Hearth, will convert the inn’s first floor to a café and shop. The café will serve breakfast and lunch, with capacity for 60 people indoors and 50 more outdoors under a tent.
The shop will sell new or used artisanal furniture on consignment.
After that change is established, most rooms on the second floor will be repurposed from housing to vendor spaces. With these changes, the Round Hearth will no longer host youth summer and winter camps and programs. The Vigneaus say more than 40 vendors and collectors are interested in setting up shop there.
The Round Hearth plans to hire three full-time employees and two part-time to serve these new functions.
Other plans being reviewed by the Stowe Development Review Board:
• Edwin Bitter, owner of Hotel Sportiva, intends to build a recreation and storage building for the Town and Country Stowe property. The 5,400-square-foot structure will be styled like a timber-frame barn and will replace existing tennis courts.
• Bud Wilson, owner of Red Barn Shops on Mountain Road, would like to add an ice cream shop to the building, with a pickup window, a retractable awning and a new deck.
• Ken Biedermann, owner of the Main Street building that houses Café on Main, among other businesses, would like to install a order and pickup window for street service.