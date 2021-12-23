Shannon Carchidi is the new executive director of the North Central Vermont Recovery Center in Morrisville.
Carchidi has over 20 years of experience in human resources and has managed programs and projects within NCVRC. She had been serving as interim director.
Carchidi’s expertise in management and employee relations comes at a perfect time as the recovery center embraces change and growth. She has been instrumental in the launching of its satellite location in Johnson on the lower level of Jenna’s House, offering a health and wellness program and Moms In Recovery support program.
North Central Vermont Recovery Center is adding services, including a fully equipped gym, nutritional services, wellness planning, support groups, child care, recovery coaching, classes, financial assistance and more.
Carchidi is honored to have the opportunity. “Over the past few months, I have absolutely fallen in love with the work that we are doing, so this was an easy decision,” she said. Her passion is shaped by her long-term recovery and sobriety from alcohol and drug addiction.
Learn more at ncvrc.com.
