Jill Anne has joined Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty in Stowe as a sales associate.
Anne is from Reading, Vt., grew up North Andover, Mass., and a lifelong career in hospitality brought here
to Stowe from Newburyport, Mass., in 1997.
“My passion is in helping others realize their ‘piece of Vermont’ dream. I’m thrilled to be surrounded and supported by such a dynamic team of professionals,” she said.
She received her real estate license in 2000.
Anne lives in Stowe with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.