Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 12:51 am
Stowe Community Fund has kicked on its 2023 matching gift challenge with a $5,000 donation.
Thanks to an anonymous donor, Stowe Community Fund can receive $75,000 in additional funding through the matching challenge.
“LandVest Stowe’s donation of $5,000 is the first step toward receiving that funding,” said Leigh Pelletier, chair of the Stowe Community Fund board. “We have been given this amazing opportunity to earn an additional $75,000 this year to enrich and improve the lives of those who live and work in our town.”
LandVest Stowe brokers Meg Kauffman, Sara Maher and Wade Weathers established the LandVest Stowe Gives program to give back to the community by supporting local organizations, like the Stowe Community Fund. The program is now in its second year.
“One of the greatest draws of Stowe is its real sense of community and the Stowe Community Fund fully embodies that philosophy and way of life,” said Kauffman.
Stowe Community Fund was established to improve the lives of families, children and workforce in Stowe. Since its inception, the fund has helped hundreds of residents and workers during times of crisis by providing a temporary bridge of support.
