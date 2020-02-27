Shelly Jungwirth has joined Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty in Stowe as a sales associate.
Jungwirth lives in the Northeast Kingdom, where she and her husband John live on a small farm and raise rescue sheep and a variety of other animals.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, Texas, and her master’s degree in spirituality from St. Michael College in Colchester. She has been a faculty member of the Vermont community college system since 2007.
Jungwirth enjoys working in her extensive gardens, ceramics and fiber arts, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Jungwirth worked as a real estate agent in Texas.