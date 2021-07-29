Nick Witherbee has joined the Coldwell Banker team in Stowe and Morrisville.
Originally from the Boston area, Witherbee relocated to Vermont after graduating from St. Lawrence University in 2014.
Having family in Elmore and Hyde Park, he had countless experiences exploring and recreating around Lamoille County over the years, developing a strong affinity for Vermont. An avid outdoorsman, Witherbee enjoys mountain biking, hiking, skiing and snowboarding.
“I moved to Stowe and feel incredibly lucky to be able to call this beautiful place home,” he said. “I’m very acclimated to the area and feel confident my in-depth regional knowledge, along with my passion for the area, will help me ensure my clients achieve their real estate goals.”
