Alison Chick

Central Vermont Medical Center welcomes several new providers at its Waterbury facility.

Alison Chick joins the Waterbury location as a physician assistant. Prior, she worked as a physician assistant in Mt. Crested Butte, Colo.

Her medical interests include an integrative approach to the prevention and management of chronic diseases, women’s health, nutrition and weight loss and sports medicine.

Alison lives with her husband in Waterbury. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, biking and baking.    

Dr. Peter Ireland

Dr. Peter Ireland, MD also joins the family medicine practice in Waterbury. Ireland grew up in Massachusetts and come to the medical center from St. Louis, where he completed his family medicine residency at Saint Louis University’s Family Care Health Center.

His medical interests include addiction medicine, opioid use disorder and infectious diseases. In his spare time, he enjoys fixing automobiles and electronics.

His current project is restoring a 2004 Jeep Wrangler. He and his wife live in Waitsfield.

