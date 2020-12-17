Central Vermont Medical Center welcomes several new providers at its Waterbury facility.
Alison Chick joins the Waterbury location as a physician assistant. Prior, she worked as a physician assistant in Mt. Crested Butte, Colo.
Her medical interests include an integrative approach to the prevention and management of chronic diseases, women’s health, nutrition and weight loss and sports medicine.
Alison lives with her husband in Waterbury. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, biking and baking.
Dr. Peter Ireland, MD also joins the family medicine practice in Waterbury. Ireland grew up in Massachusetts and come to the medical center from St. Louis, where he completed his family medicine residency at Saint Louis University’s Family Care Health Center.
His medical interests include addiction medicine, opioid use disorder and infectious diseases. In his spare time, he enjoys fixing automobiles and electronics.
His current project is restoring a 2004 Jeep Wrangler. He and his wife live in Waitsfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.