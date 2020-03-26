The directors of Union Bank, based in Morrisville, have promoted the following officers of the bank from vice president to senior vice president:

• Rhonda Bennett, commercial loan officer, Cambridge.

• Craig Provost, commercial loan officer, Stowe.

• Tim Ross, commercial loan officer, Barre.

• Judy Boulerice, branch manager and residential loan officer, Swanton.

• Lura Jacques, managing director, asset management group, Franklin.

• Therese Johansson, commercial loan officer, Jericho.

• Carrie Locklin, finance officer, St. Johnsbury.

• John Malm, commercial loan officer, Moultonborough, N.H.

