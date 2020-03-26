The directors of Union Bank, based in Morrisville, have promoted the following officers of the bank from vice president to senior vice president:
• Rhonda Bennett, commercial loan officer, Cambridge.
• Craig Provost, commercial loan officer, Stowe.
• Tim Ross, commercial loan officer, Barre.
• Judy Boulerice, branch manager and residential loan officer, Swanton.
• Lura Jacques, managing director, asset management group, Franklin.
• Therese Johansson, commercial loan officer, Jericho.
• Carrie Locklin, finance officer, St. Johnsbury.
• John Malm, commercial loan officer, Moultonborough, N.H.