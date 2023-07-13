If you happen to be in the market for a private jet, Dan Jennings is the man to call.
For 20 years, Jennings has bought and sold jets of all shapes and sizes and has seen this discreet market of products — available only to the mega-rich — shift with global, cultural and financial trends of the 21st century.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a boon if you’re in the business of selling private jets. The period following the pandemic outbreak saw a historic transfer of wealth to the billionaire class and enlarged the minority of people who can even afford such a purchase. The outbreak of a virus primarily communicable through close proximity to other people also added an extra layer of incentive for preferring private air travel.
The pandemic also brought Jennings and The Private Jet Company, of which he is president, to Stowe. Jennings, his wife, four kids and au pair decamped to a summer house in Stowe from their former home in Jupiter, Fla., in 2020. After restrictions began to lift, the family thought about going home but found they preferred Stowe and returned to the Green Mountains more permanently.
Jennings’ family had long sought the perfect mountain town, from Colorado and Wyoming to Utah and California, but only found it in Stowe.
“We’ve found Stowe to be an absolutely spectacular place that exceeded our dream,” he said. “Our children love it. We love it. We love the land, the rain, the heat, the cold, all of it. We love every season; we look forward to the next season coming.”
Jennings doesn’t own his own plane but is merely an expert consigliere for those that do. In the past decade, and especially since the pandemic, he attributes a surge in interest in private air travel not just to the tastes of the elite class but the universal distaste for the declining comfort and growing dysfunction of commercial air travel.
“Between COVID and tax policies, corporate profits, all those things, we’re all unhappy with the airlines,” he said.
A pandemic shift in executives’ attitude toward air travel didn’t hurt either, which saw them embrace private air travel for safety and comfort.
These days, it’s also entrepreneurs more than corporate executives that constitute the Private Jet Company’s U.S. business.
“The bulk of our clients are people who own a large national plumbing company, or air conditioning manufacturer. Car dealers are big players. Real estate guys are big players. They have real estate around the country, they move around their properties,” Jennings said.
Jennings’ move to Stowe means the town is now a Private Jet Company location, but he also has representatives in North Palm Beach, Fla., and in Paris for the European market, and in Mexico City for South America.
The company shifts focus with the trade winds, following market forces and often finding clientele among whichever country might be on an economic upswing.
Wealthy Chinese were once enthusiastic buyers of private jets, but after a recent crackdown on conspicuous consumption by the government, they’ve generally turned into sellers. Most private aircraft are in the United States due to the country’s massive landmass and rich infrastructure of government-constructed airports.
The company’s bestsellers are the mid-sized, Bombardier-manufactured Challenger 3000 — a similar model is listed for $27.4 million on the company’s website — and Cessna Citations, but they also help arrange chartered flights and fractional shares in jets.
Jennings sees the pollution problem attributed to private air travel as overblown.
“It’s just easy to point at Taylor Swift or somebody and say, ‘Oh, they’re ruining the environment,’ but it’s really not exactly like that,” he said of the pop singer who topped a list of the most jetset celebrities last year and pointed out that air travel was responsible for a fraction of the carbon emissions the livestock industry creates.
He’s also got a keen sense for trends that may shape the future of private jet travel. Remotely piloted drones, already well used by the military, could become the dominant form of private air travel, once people overcome their reticence to unpiloted flight, and be a convenient solution to the tight, and therefore expensive, pilot labor market.
The vertical takeoff and electrically powered technology being developed by South Burlington’s Beta has also caught his eye as a developing technology that could alter the polluting stigma around private flight.
Even those who can afford to fly private is changing, with a growing number of programs that allow less wealthy clientele to purchase individual seats on private flights.
“It’s a unique business, for sure, but it’'s definitely becoming much more utilized by all people in the United States, even less the wealthy people,” Jennings said.
