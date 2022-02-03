Podiatrist Kevin McNamara has joined the Mansfield Orthopaedics team at Copley Hospital.
He joins podiatrist Dr. Ciara Hollister and the orthopedic team.
“With the addition of Dr. McNamara to the foot and ankle and podiatric team we can further expand our foot care services to our community,” said Stephanie Lussier, vice president of ambu-latory and pro-vider services.
McNamara will start seeing patients in mid-February.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Drexel University and doctor of podiatric medicine from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed his residency in podiatric surgery at Frankford Hospitals, also in Philadelphia.
Following his residency, he founded podiatry departments at two hospitals and developed podiatry at a third, all in Vermont. His affiliations include Gifford Medical Center, Cottage Hospital and Central Vermont Medical Center.
“You could say I’ve been studying to be a podiatrist since I was just a kid,” McNamara said. “I had an injury when I was 15, which is about the age when you start thinking about what you want to do with your life. Over the next couple of years, I did some shadowing with my podiatrist and I knew before I even finished high school that that’s what I wanted to pursue.”
McNamara and his wife, Erica, have five children, one of whom will soon be making him a grandfather.
“I’m genuinely looking forward to continuing my career at Copley and Mansfield Orthopaedics,” he said. “Copley has developed a fantastic model and reputation.”
