The coffee shop is now located at 1940 Mountain Road, across from Piecasso, after vacating its previous location in August 2020.
PK Coffee’s flagship cafe in Stowe — there is a second location in Waterbury — opened in 2016. The business was named in honor of owner Katrina Veerman’s great uncle, Pierre Ketellapper, a serial entrepreneur, and inspired by her father, longtime Stowe resident Les Peer.
Veerman took a former clothing store and completely transformed it with the help of Tania Kratt, adding a kitchen, installing new custom cabinets and Danby marble countertops, and expanding the store to include a covered porch where coffee-drinkers could enjoy their favorite treats.
“I always wanted a place that would be a neighborhood oasis of community, connection, conversation, well-crafted food and exceptional coffee,” she said.
The PK team has witnessed first dates, business deals, real estate transactions and political debates, and watched baby bumps become small humans and non-coffee drinkers become cortado fanatics. It has served over 170,000 espresso drinks, 10,000 breakfast burritos and 35,000 cups of tea since 2016.
Veerman thought PK would be at its Gale Farm location for many years, but last summer the center’s owner told her he would not extend the lease and they would have to vacate the store by the end of August.
“It broke my heart to move. I dug deep as we dismantled PK and connected to why I opened the business to begin with,” she said.
Customers will recognize many of the same elements in PK’s new location — the marble countertops, La Marzocco Espresso Machine, and bakery and cafe. PK continues to serve Stone Leaf Tea and Counter Culture Coffee, along with featured local roasters, and products from many Vermont companies, including Elmore Mountain Flour, Mansfield Dairy, Rooney Farm and many more.
Brett remains in charge of the coffee program, while Elizabeth Baker heads the baking program at both locations. All baked goods, and the breakfast burritos, are made in-house.
Linnae Horan has rejoined the team full-time and is in charge of customer outreach and marketing.
PK Coffee’s Waterbury location, which closed in March 2020 due to COVID, reopened in October.
“I always knew we’d reopen Waterbury,” said Veerman. “Now barely six months after closing our doors, PK Stowe is open, too — for me, our employees, our suppliers and our great community. We couldn’t be happier with our new home.”
PK Stowe’s hours are currently 7 a.m.-noon, Thursday through Monday and anticipates adding additional hours in the coming weeks.
