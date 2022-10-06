With its long-awaited entrance onto the Stowe dining scene, Piecemeal Pies offers a rustic English culinary tradition with a haute-cuisine flare.

The restaurant’s architect — literally, an architect turned chef — has brought the second Vermont iteration of his meat-pie haven to the resort town following its initial opening in White River Junction despite all manner of setbacks, including a worldwide pandemic.

