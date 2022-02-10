Stowe resident Christine Bohler launched a contemporary pearl jewelry business, Bella Kai Pearls, with one of its missions to help feed kids in crisis.
Since October, the business has provided over 4,000 meals for kids across America.
“I love the ocean and pearls are the gem of the sea, so I always had an affinity for them. I wanted the jewelry to have a simple, contemporary and edgy aesthetic, but still look chic. I’ve always been drawn to leather jewelry and I like the combination of the femininity of the pearl and the masculinity of heavier chains or leather. It’s unexpected,” Bohler said.
Bohler’s decision to donate a portion of every sale to kids in crisis hits close to home.
“My late mom was born during World War II in Germany and there was very little food. She told me childhood stories where on some days she had nothing to eat and her family of five had to share a meal intended for one person,” she said.
Bohler donates 5 percent of all sales to No Kid Hungry.
The first collection is targeted to women, but Bohler has plans to develop a line for men, kids and custom wedding jewelry for bridal parties. The line uses both freshwater, mostly large baroque, and saltwater — Tahitian and akoya — pearls mixed with leather, gold or sterling silver chains, turquoise and genuine uncut pave diamonds.
Archery Close, a boutique on Main Street in Stowe, will host Bella Kai Pearls’ first trunk show on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Bella Kai Pearls’ studio/showroom is open by appointment only, or the line can be found in the Topnotch Resort spa gift shop.
More at info@bellakaipearls.com.
