Peak Yoga, which opened this spring, is hosting an open house on Monday, May 15, with free classes for community members and a chance to meet studio director Katie Shanley and other team members.
Located at The Swimming Hole, the studio offers yoga classes seven days a week, a wide variety of experienced yoga teachers and class options for all levels.
Shanley, who is a trauma-informed yoga instructor, has been teaching for more than eight years.
She completed her 200-hour vinyasa teacher training at Sanctuary Power Yoga in Connecticut, and her 300-hour hatha and ashtanga teacher training in Rishikesh, India.
She previously owned her own studio in Millerton, N.Y.
“Katie’s love of yoga, and warm, caring energy shine bright,” Charlotte Brynn, executive director of the nonprofit Swimming Hole.
“She and her team provide a unique blend of classes that promote self-care, self-calm and give class goers the tools to improve their overall health and wellness,” Brynn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.