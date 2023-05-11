Katie Shanley

Katie Shanley, who is a trauma-informed yoga instructor, has been teaching for more than eight years.

 Courtesy photo

Peak Yoga, which opened this spring, is hosting an open house on Monday, May 15, with free classes for community members and a chance to meet studio director Katie Shanley and other team members.

Located at The Swimming Hole, the studio offers yoga classes seven days a week, a wide variety of experienced yoga teachers and class options for all levels.

