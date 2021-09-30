Pall Spera Company is opening a new office in Waterbury, in a recently renovated space at 9 South Main St.
“The office will enable the team to better serve their existing and new clients in the Washington County area and beyond,” said Pall Spera, CEO of the real estate firm. With the office’s location in “a beehive of contemporary awakening in central Vermont immediately off I-89, we are in the middle of the future growth of central Vermont.”
The Pall Spera real estate company has served central Vermont since 1969.
“Our model prioritizes service to customers and clients and long-term commitment to the communities being served,” Spera said. “The company uses cutting-edge technology to deliver real estate services both locally, nationally and internationally.”
The new office will be the home of the Birch + Pine Group of Pall Spera Company.
Birch + Pine Group consists of Robyn Fulton, managing broker, and sales associate Stacey Misenko. Robyn and Stacey live in the Waterbury community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.