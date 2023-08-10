Stowehof Inn

The Stowehof Inn, as seen from above, as been left vacant since its sale as its new owner explores both the possibility of demolishing it and investigating its qualifications for historic preservation.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

The Stowehof Inn, a longstanding and unique structure built by one of Stowe’s preeminent architects, is under consideration for demolition by its new owner.

Last fall, the Stowehof property was purchased by Five Road Stowe, a limited liability company connected to mega-wealthy Swiss industrial heir Fritz Burkard.

