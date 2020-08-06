Two local women have opened a new wedding business specializing in small, intimate gatherings.
For the hundreds of engaged couples whose plans for a big wedding in Vermont were curtailed by COVID-19, two Vermont businesswomen have launched Intimate Weddings, Vermont with a la carte wedding packages for up to 20 guests at Birdsong Farm in Stowe.
“The idea is to allow couples to include all the components of a traditional wedding on a more modest and intimate scale with their closest family and friends,” said co-owner Linda Hunter.
“Most people who choose Stowe for their wedding have a love for the outdoors and want their guests to experience the beauty and adventure of the town,” said Hunter, who runs the business with co-owner Marchelle Falcone.
The duo is confident that the intimate wedding model will remain relevant long after the pandemic, but feel their business will also appeal to married couples who want to renew their vows, or for anniversaries, memorials and other small gatherings.
“We look forward to the future, when intimate gatherings will remain a trend, in part because we have all been reminded of the value of our closest friends and family,” said Falcone.
