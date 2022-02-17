New team forms at Carlson Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate in Stowe and Morristown welcomes a new team, Love 2 Live In VT, with agents Karen Crist and Brooke Mitchell.
Crist has more than a decade of experience selling and managing residential and commercial real estate in the Stowe area. Drawing on her background as a property investor and lifelong Vermonter, she brings deep knowledge of the Vermont housing market, the best backcountry trails, where to find a great meal, and a longtime local’s perspective on living, working and raising a family in Stowe.
In 2011, Mitchell left her corporate job in Boston to raise her family in Vermont. An entrepreneur at heart, she founded a concierge service in Stowe, helping clients with anything and everything — from staging homes for sale to organizing the iconic Stowe Derby.
Having relocated many times, Mitchell’s eye for details, style and organizational skills has earned her a strong reputation for staging homes.
“Having worked with both of them over the past decade, we know they will continue to excel,” McKee Macdonald, owner of Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate, said. “They will provide every client, no matter how large or small, with personalized strategies for success.”
More at love2liveinvt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.