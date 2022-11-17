Don’t call it a comeback, it’s been here for years — it just needed some intense rehabilitation and renovation.

What was once the Stowe Inn — aging and slowly decomposing along the banks of the Little River — is now the Stowe Village Inn, a piece of history given new life by a young couple with local roots.

Mike and Lauren Soelch

Mike and Lauren Soelch are undertaking a massive renovation of the former Stowe Inn.
Stowe Village Inn

While Lauren Soelch’s background in architecture and construction makes her expertise obvious, Mike’s professional background makes him well-suited for installing a network of smart technology, modernizing the inn with features like keyless room entry and new TVs.
Stowe Village Inn

Pairs of found skis were upcycled into tonally appropriate decor.
Stowe Village Inn

The Soelches look into one of the inn’s room currently being renovated.

