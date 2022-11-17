Don’t call it a comeback, it’s been here for years — it just needed some intense rehabilitation and renovation.
What was once the Stowe Inn — aging and slowly decomposing along the banks of the Little River — is now the Stowe Village Inn, a piece of history given new life by a young couple with local roots.
Mike Soelch grew up in Essex and mostly skied on the Smugglers’ Notch Resort in his youth.
While studying robotics engineering at Wentworth Institute of Technology, Soelch met his future wife, Lauren, who had studied architecture and construction project management.
Together the couple held jobs in their respective fields while building up a New England real estate portfolio and cut their teeth in short-term rental management before purchasing the historic Vermont inn of their dreams.
Earlier this year, the couple had their 10-year anniversary dinner together on the inn’s wraparound porch overlooking the river and Stowe village.
The Soelches worked hard all summer preparing their new inn for a partial opening in August, just in time to face their first leaf-peeper season.
It was an uphill drive to get there. On the day they finally closed on the inn in May after purchasing the property for $3.3 million from Lori Lascola, a San Diego-based owner of multiple hotel properties, Lascola walked into the inn and fired the entire staff.
Lascola had also done little to keep up the property in her decade-long tenure as the inn’s owner. The inn itself was built in 1820, according to town records, with various parts added on, including an adjacent motel. The wrap-around porch was added in 2007, but the quality of the property has been in slow, steady decline.
Luckily, the couple relished the opportunity to dig into a historic property, employing a team of workers and pouring in over a half million dollars for a full overhaul. The couple said they always approach their properties with a clear vision of where they need to go, and with a little help from a designer, they see the vision through.
The main inn building is in the process of receiving a total makeover, including roof replacement and extensive exterior work. Yards of mildewy carpet have been ripped out to reveal the original wood flooring, and the rooms completely redone, from tile to fixtures to furniture.
There are few corners of the Stowe village inn that the Soelches plans won’t eventually touch. Along with their new name, the inn has a new sign and logo based on the view from the property of the Stowe Community Church and village’s Main Street designed by David Couch Signs.
The Soelches were even able to get back in touch with and rehire members of the former maintenance staff from the old Stowe Inn, and while breaking with the former business involves cleaning up the address’ reputation established by the digitally archived guest feedback — and wrestling with third-party booking websites — the Soelches are focusing on the physical renovation itself.
“All the fun things you find in old buildings — nothing is square or level and that’s part of the challenge,” Mike Soelch said. “How do you take something historical and modernize it while still retaining the original characteristics of the building? That’s been our goal.”
While Lauren Soelch’s background in architecture and construction makes her expertise obvious, Mike’s professional background makes him well-suited for installing a network of smart technology, modernizing the inn with features like keyless room entry and new TVs.
The couple’s imaginative approach to historical renovation is reflected in the inn’s small flourishes — they refurbished a bench found in the basement, and it now rests in the sitting room. Pairs of found skis were upcycled into tonally appropriate decor.
One pair once belonged to Jed Lipsky, the local logger and newly elected Stowe House representative who also owned and ran the inn prior to selling it to Lascola. He recognized the skis on a recent visit to his old stomping grounds.
“When I sold Stowe Inn, in my heart, I knew I left it more beautiful and functional than when I’ve taken it over, and it immediately went into a steep decline,” Lipsky said. “When I met Mike and Lauren, it was so heartening to see the sort of energy and work they put into it. I’m very confident it will emerge again. It’s the heart and soul of the village, I couldn’t be more excited or happy for what they’re doing.”
Lipsky held his election night victory party at the inn as well.
After operating at half the inn’s capacity through the peak foliage weeks alongside ongoing renovations, the Soelches aren’t taking any time off for stick season as the holidays and ski season looms.
They’re winding down restaurant renovations soon, which will eventually serve some small dishes and accommodate catering operations.
The faded pool has been filled in and made into a green space perfect for outdoor events or weddings, an aspect of the business Lauren is eager to dig into. A disused cellar space is, in the Soelches’ eyes, just a speakeasy in waiting.
While they rehabilitate the inn, the Soelches are also busy putting down roots in the community, simultaneously renovating a new home in Waterbury and raising their two young sons.
More than returning the Stowe Village Inn — known to longtime locals as The Yodler — to restored glory, the couple seems intent on reestablishing relationships with Stowe residents.
“The community has been super supportive,” Lauren said. “I’ve never lived anywhere quite like this. It’s a small town, but people are just really friendly and excited.”
