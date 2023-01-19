McCain Consulting has announced a transition to its second generation of leadership.
McCain Consulting has announced a transition to its second generation of leadership.
On Jan. 1, George McCain Jr. became president of the company, succeeding his father, Gunner McCain, who founded the firm in 1990.
The elder McCain will remain with the firm for the foreseeable future to ensure a seamless transition and transfer of institutional knowledge.
McCain Consulting offers planning and design of rural residential and small commercial projects.
George McCain joined his father’s firm full-time in 2014, after previously working part-time as an engineering technician throughout college. He is a licensed professional engineer in Vermont and received his bachelor’s degree from Clarkson University and master’s degree from the University of Vermont.
He was recognized by Vermont’s engineering community by being named Vermont Young Engineer of the Year in 2015. He is actively involved in the Vermont Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers and has served on the board of directors since 2009, including section president for 2016-2017.
