Italian Ice and food trucks might be added to Stowe’s offerings, according to applications to the Stowe Development Review Board.
Stowe Cider applied for a permit to build a prep kitchen that will supply two food trucks. The applicant was asked by Stowe’s public works department to build more bathrooms, and said it makes sense to simultaneously install a sewer line with a grease trap to accommodate a commercial cooking space, which would be located on the left side of the main tap room. The food trucks would be set up near the front entrance and tasting room out back. Stowe Cider does not plan to start serving food immediately after the kitchen is built.
Cassandra and Jon Annello would like to turn a building next to the larger one at 34 Park St. into Acorn Italian Ice in downtown Stowe.
The proposed Italian ice shop would serve frozen treats Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and be open till 8 p.m. on Thursdays in July and August. The plans depict ordering and pickup windows as well as a walk-in space, and say the shop would employ five to seven people.
The Board will meet on May 5 to review the applications.
— Mike Verillo