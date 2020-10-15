Christian Kruse, a Vermont native and former Vermont Chamber of Commerce Vermont Chef of the Year, joins Stowe’s Edelweiss Mountain Deli as executive chef.
Kruse is a graduate of New England Culinary Institute and served as executive chef at Basin Harbor Resort and Boat Club in Vergennes. Working in New York, Salt Lake City and Seattle influenced his culinary skills.
“His dedication to both delighting guests and building a supportive team environment, coupled with his deep commitment to Vermont, are well aligned with our many community-based goals,” Kris Clarke, co-owner, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.