John Lacy is the new face of Burton. He will become the company’s CEO, a role he has shared for the past 18 months with Burton owner Donna Carpenter.
Carpenter will become chair of the Burton board of directors, a position formerly held by her late husband and Burton founder, Jake Burton Carpenter.
“John has earned the trust of Jake, myself, our sons and our board of directors to lead Burton as the CEO,” Carpenter said. “This promotion is well-earned and has been a milestone Jake and I have been planning for quite some time.”
Lacy started his career at Burton in 1997 working the phones in rider service. Since then, he has held positions in almost every facet of the company, from customer service, product development and sales to executive roles overseeing product departments.
According to Carpenter, Lacy always wanted to run the company and proved it by excelling at every job he took on. In 2016, when he was promoted from chief product officer to the role of president, he navigated Burton through a volatile retail landscape by increasing the company’s focus on direct-to-consumer opportunities.
In late 2018, Lacy became co-CEO.
Carpenter’s main focus will be safeguarding Jake’s legacy by protecting and advocating for the sport of snowboarding, Carpenter said in a press release.
With her three sons, Donna will also continue to play a role in the projects that were most important to Jake, including Mine77, the collection Jake launched in December 2018. Donna will also continue to speak up on behalf of the sport and the industry, support international markets and advocate for more diversity on the mountain and in the boardrooms.