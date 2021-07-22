Several new board members and alternates have joined the governing board of the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District.
New board members from Cambridge are Teelah Hall and Fred Wadlington, and Damien DeClerk from Eden.
The communications union district represents eight towns: Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson, Morristown, Stowe and Waterville, and representatives and alternates are appointed by each town’s selectboard.
Outgoing board members include Tim Humphrey, Cambridge, Doug Molde, Johnson, and Carl Fortune, one of Morristown’s alternates.
The mission of the district is to make locally controlled, affordable and reliable high-speed internet service available to every address in its member towns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.