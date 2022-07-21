An office complex featuring a 26,000 square-foot building that was first developed decades ago has been sold for $5.35 million to a developer who wants to add a pair of apartment buildings to the mix.
The June 30 sale of the 9.5-acre property located at 182 Mountain Road, better known as the Springer-Miller complex, was announced last week. Stowe real estate agency Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate represented both the seller, John and Tina Springer-Miller, and the buyer, Nick Donahue, a former Vermonter now living in South Carolina.
Donahue this week said he plans to add a pair of 12-unit residences to the property — currently the plan is for apartments — and create underground parking. The end result, he said, will be a unique mix of residential and office space on one of Vermont’s most tourist-friendly state highways.
The proposal has already gained approval from the Stowe Development Review Board, which Donahue said was one of the sale conditions.
“I grew up in Northfield and went to UVM, so providing housing in Vermont is important to myself and my wife,” Donahue said.
Realtor McKee MacDonald, who co-owns Carlson and represented Donahue in the purchase, called the property “some of the nicest office space in this corridor between Montpelier and Burlington.” He said it is unusual to find something as large as the 26,000-square foot building that is currently the property’s centerpiece, which is constructed in a way that makes it easy to mix and match for various tenants’ needs.
More important, MacDonald said the zoning district where the property is located, the highway tourist district, allows for the kind of density that makes 24 housing units feasible.
Donahue said he’s reserved some density allowance for a rainy day and is considering at some time in the future developing some housing for the 55-plus community.
As far as the current tenants — the largest one is tech company Inntopia — Donahue wouldn’t say what its plans were. A call to Inntopia was not returned.
Similarly, the Springer-Millers did not return a phone call seeking comment, but Donahue said he enjoyed getting to know them and learning about the history of the property.
According to the town lister card for the property, the original building on the property was built in 1900. Donahue said John Springer-Miller told him he lived there when he was younger, and his grandparents owned it “way back.”
“I tried to assure them that we’re going to be good stewards of that property for them and kind of see the next phase and evolution of the property,” he said.
While much of the talk in real estate in recent years has been about the housing market, MacDonald said it’s a robust period of buying and selling commercial properties, too. Marquee properties like Stoweflake Resort, the Stowe Inn, Innsbruck Inn and the Brass Lantern have all changed hands this year.
“I think people are sort of cycling out, similar to John (Springer-Miller), where they’re getting to a point where they’re saying it’s time to move on from these projects,” MacDonald said. “And given what’s going on in the residential market, and how much the town has been growing, looking at these commercial options that have potential density for residential (development) is becoming more attractive.”
According to Stowe’s most recent grand list, the property was last assessed at $2.5 million, but MacDonald said those numbers are less applicable to commercial real estate than they are to houses. He said it’s much less emotion- or gut-based and more numbers-based, dealing with complex issues like business transfers or tenant transfers, so it behooves both the buyer and seller “to see eye to eye.”
“It’s tough for a lot of these inn owners to maintain some of these inns to a level of what’s come to be expected — or even restaurant spaces and things like that,” he said. “So, having a new generation of entrepreneurs and developers, I think, is only going to help the growth of Stowe.”
Donahue said he wasn’t sure when he would break ground on the new apartments. He said it must go through Act 250 review, and it is tough to find labor and materials in the current market.
