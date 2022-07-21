An office complex featuring a 26,000 square-foot building that was first developed decades ago has been sold for $5.35 million to a developer who wants to add a pair of apartment buildings to the mix.

The June 30 sale of the 9.5-acre property located at 182 Mountain Road, better known as the Springer-Miller complex, was announced last week. Stowe real estate agency Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate represented both the seller, John and Tina Springer-Miller, and the buyer, Nick Donahue, a former Vermonter now living in South Carolina.

