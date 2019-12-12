Maxine Kelly

Maxine Kelly

Maxine Kelly of Waterville has been appointed dean of finance and operations at Sterling College in Craftsbury.

Kelly comes to Sterling from Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, where she was most recently the finance and human resources director.

“Maxine brings a wealth of know-ledge to this role,” said college President Matthew Derr. “We are fortunate to have found exactly the person we were looking for.

“I look forward to supporting the work of the college, the faculty and students,” Kelly said. I am inspired by Sterling’s mission to advance ecological thinking and action.”

In her new role, Kelly reports to the president and is responsible for direct oversight and leadership of key operational areas of the college.

Kelly, who’s originally from Montreal, moved to France in 1985 to study business administration and culinary arts in Grenoble, graduating in 1988 with a degree in business administration and a passion for finance and sustainable food systems. Kelly managed hotels and restaurants both in and outside of Paris before moving back to North America in 1994. For over 20 years, Maxine continued her career in business administration and finance at ski resorts, hotels, banks, nonprofits and as a small business consultant.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.