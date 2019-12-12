Maxine Kelly of Waterville has been appointed dean of finance and operations at Sterling College in Craftsbury.
Kelly comes to Sterling from Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, where she was most recently the finance and human resources director.
“Maxine brings a wealth of know-ledge to this role,” said college President Matthew Derr. “We are fortunate to have found exactly the person we were looking for.
“I look forward to supporting the work of the college, the faculty and students,” Kelly said. I am inspired by Sterling’s mission to advance ecological thinking and action.”
In her new role, Kelly reports to the president and is responsible for direct oversight and leadership of key operational areas of the college.
Kelly, who’s originally from Montreal, moved to France in 1985 to study business administration and culinary arts in Grenoble, graduating in 1988 with a degree in business administration and a passion for finance and sustainable food systems. Kelly managed hotels and restaurants both in and outside of Paris before moving back to North America in 1994. For over 20 years, Maxine continued her career in business administration and finance at ski resorts, hotels, banks, nonprofits and as a small business consultant.