Marie Milord-Ajanma has joined The Hickey Real Estate Group in KW Vermont’s Stowe location, 1056 Mountain Road.
An Army veteran who was deployed to Iraq in 2004, Milord-Ajanma’s passion is helping others. She holds a master’s degree in counseling and has been working in the mental health field for more than 20 years.
A resident of north central Vermont since 2012, Milord-Ajanma knows the local real estate market and her experience working with various populations will serve Vermont’s buyers and sellers.
“She brings compassion, dedication and positivity to her interactions with everyone,” broker Michael Hickey said.
In her free time, Milord-Ajanma likes to hike, read, go out to eat and spend time with her husband.
