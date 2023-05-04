Lamoille Home Health and Hospice has a new resource for groups and individuals who want to learn more about what the organization does.
Stowe nonprofit leader and music educator Lynn Paparella is the new spokesperson for the agency.
She is now available to give presentations around the Lamoille County region.
“I’m a firm believer in the work the agency is doing, and I want to be part of spreading the word about what is available,” she said.
Paparella has several connections to hospice work. Years ago, she was a hospice volunteer.
“I was a hands-on caregiving volunteer when I lived in Connecticut,” she said. “I took a course that was two or three months long to get ready to care for people. We learned about issues around death and dying and trained in services such as bathing clients in bed, how to use lifts and anything else a nurse’s aide would do. We were providing people with end-of-life services before Medicare even made it a benefit,” she explained.
She said that back then it took a huge group of volunteers to provide these services — an unpaid staff, so to speak.
“It was the most remarkable experience I ever had,” she said of her first day of providing care. “I walked through the door of the patient’s room and had the overwhelming sense of ‘this is where I’m supposed to be.’”
Paparella can speak personally about the importance and value of hospice care.
Her husband was cared for by Lamoille Home Health and Hospice nurse Martha Stromme as he was dying in September 2022.
Paparella so appreciated the care both he and their family received that she wanted to give back. While her job as executive director at Stowe Performing Arts and her work as a piano teacher make it impossible for her to volunteer the number of hours she did in her youth, she knows that as a speaker, she can deliver a strong message about how much hospice can help.
Examples of organizations who might value a home health and hospice care presentation include churches, interfaith councils, libraries, clubs, schools and medical practices
For more information, call 802-888-4651.
