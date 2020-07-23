Katie LaFreniere of Jeffersonville has been named the 2020 Vermont Outstanding Customer Service Representative of the Year by the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
This is the second time LaFreniere has won the award; the first was in 2018.
LaFreniere, 25, has been in the insurance industry since September 2016. She passed the property and casualty exam within six months of entering in the industry and earned the certified insurance service representative designation in 2018. She is on track to earn an associate's degree in business administration next spring from Southern New Hampshire University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.