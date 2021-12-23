Stowe’s Once Upon a Time Toys was recently featured in Yankee magazine, in a piece titled, “Toy Shops to Treasure: Yes, there are still real, local toy stores in New England.”
The article notes that owner Nancy Teed, for more than 40 years, has tried to ensure there are no adults in her “toy emporium.”
“No, you’re not banished if you’re over 18 — you’re simply one of the bigger kids, and you’ll leave with a free balloon if it’s your birthday week,” the short writeup notes “Alongside beloved brand toys, you’ll discover more than a few quirky collectibles, never-before-seen delights and Vermont-made favorites such as Maple Landmark’s wooden name trains, plus backyard adventure gear including slack, ninja and zip lines.”
Teed told the writer that she “buys from 150 companies to ensure that her selection impresses even hard-to-shop-for teens.”
