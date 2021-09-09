This year’s Lamoille Area Board of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year Award goes to Steven Foster of KW Vermont-Stowe.
Foster is being recognized for his dedication to the real estate community and his professionalism.
“He steps up when no one else will and is always looking for more ways to help our community, our association and any Realtor colleague in general,” said Kathleen James, one of his colleagues.
In addition to his volunteer work on the board, Foster is a Little League coach, volunteers for the Morristown EMS and serves on the Morristown Planning Council.
The group has awarded its 2021 Good Neighbor Award to Lea Van Winkle of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International in Stowe in recognition of her numerous volunteer efforts in the community.
She serves as a director on the Lamoille Area Board of Realtors and chairs its community outreach committee where she orchestrated the recent Home Safe Home event to educate the public on home safety.
In her local community, Van Winkle serves on the Underhill Planning Commission. In the past, she taught an environmental learning for the future class to elementary students in the Chittenden school system, and has served as a field hockey referee and a swim competition judge.
“Her positive attitude, energy and enthusiasm for helping others are infectious and she consistently jumps at opportunities to serve the board and greater community,” said Grant Wieler, a fellow board member.
Foster and Van Winkle will be recognized at the Lamoille Area Board of Realtors annual meeting on Oct. 21.
