Keith A. Roberts has become a partner in the law firm of Darby Kolter & Roberts.
Roberts practices primarily in the areas of corporate law and commercial transactions. He advises for-profit and non-profit entities in governance and day-to-day business matters and in all manner of commercial transactions, including business formation, financing, leasing and purchase and sale transactions, including real estate.
He has been selected for inclusion in “Best Lawyers” in the field of corporate law since 2013 and is recognized as one of the top corporate and commercial lawyers in Vermont by “The Chambers USA Guide.” After starting his legal career in Boston, Roberts has practiced in northern Vermont for 17 years, joining the firm in 2020.
Brian Tillman has also joined the firm. He returns to Vermont after practicing in Austin for the past 17 years. Before moving to Texas, Brian practiced in Vermont from 1998-2004 after graduating from Vermont Law School. Brian’s practice includes general civil litigation, including personal injury and workers compensation cases, and real estate. Brian also has extensive experience in criminal matters.
Roberts and Tillman join the firm with fellow attorneys Richard Darby, Mark Kolter, Alan Thorndike, Averill Laundon, E. Darby Herrington and Robert Roesler.
The firm, previously called Darby Kolter & Nordle, has offices in Stowe and Waterbury.
