Laughing Moon Chocolates, the confectionary that has offered truffles and fudge at its South Main Street storefront in Stowe for two decades, has sold to Lake Champlain Chocolates.
It will become the Burlington-based business’ fourth location in Vermont.
Laughing Moon owner Leigh Williams, who has been making chocolate for nearly 30 years, said the stars aligned for her departure despite years of growth.
Williams came to chocolate making “randomly” after taking a job at a chocolate maker in her hometown of Chatham, a town at the heel of Cape Cod’s boot.
After years working in her hometown, she quit her job without any plans and answered a help-wanted advertisement from Trapp Family Lodge for ski-season waitstaff. She found a room to rent and got a second job working at the now-closed Harvest Market to make ends meet.
But Williams came back to chocolate making, as it was “what (she) knew how to do.” She started Laughing Moon in 2001, first in a rented space on Mountain Road and then at another in the village before landing at her longtime storefront in 2007, where the display cases glitter with an array of truffles, fudge and other chocolates, a diverse selection ranging from the classic hits to inspired creations with a local flair, like truffles made with Jasper Hill blue cheese and the Alchemist’s Heady Topper.
Laughing Moon quickly became popular, with both locals and visitors, but Williams said the business experienced a period of unprecedented growth beginning in 2018, with only a brief pause in the first pandemic year of 2020, an expansion partially fueled by the store’s ecommerce business.
Despite growing revenue, Williams said that in some ways the business has been a victim of its own success.
“We’ve really seen a lot of growth to the point where the business just needs a significant amount of resources in order to continue to grow, and I haven’t been able to find the right kind of help to make some of those changes or make some of those things happen,” she said.
The tight labor market has been a common refrain from Vermont business owners since the state emerged from the pandemic, with restaurants finding hiring and retaining workers particularly difficult.
Without enough consistent help at the store to maintain the status quo let alone fuel its expansion, and with the store overdue for renovation and a buyer at the door, Williams, who said she’s never been afraid of taking a leap, is leaving the property and her kitchen in the hands of the state’s largest chocolate maker.
Williams is set to spend three months making a skiff by hand as part of an apprentice boat-making program in Rockport, Maine, where she also hopes to pick up some work as a dishwasher at Primo Restaurant under the direction of two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Melissa Kelly. By her own admission, though, she may not be able to stay away from chocolate forever.
“This last month has just been an outpouring of people and their appreciation,” Williams said. “Some people are disappointed, some people are sad, but I take all that as a compliment. I try to just say thank you.”
New owners
Laughing Moon will become Lake Champlain Chocolate’s fourth location, its first new storefront in 20 years.
The family chocolate business started by Jim Lampman on Prince Street in Burlington in 1984 eventually opened a second storefront in the Queen City and a third in Waterbury. After long coveting a presence in Stowe, Lake Champlain acquired the Laughing Moon property for a price both parties declined to share.
Like its predecessor, Lake Champlain is no stranger to local sourcing and surprising partnerships, and president Eric Lampman said he’s looking forward to setting up shop as Stowe’s premier chocolate maker.
Some of Laughing Moon’s current employees will stay on with Lake Champlain, and with its centralized production system already in place, Lampman doesn’t share the same concerns about the labor market that hampered Williams.
“Stowe is an international destination zip code that we’ve always regarded as kind of a great coming together of a lot of things about Vermont, and we’re a Vermont-rooted brand,” Lampman said. “There’s no better place to expand into.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.