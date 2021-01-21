LandVest, the exclusive Vermont affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has opened an office in Stowe.
Longtime Stowe real estate broker Meg Kauffman joins Averill Cook and Wade Weathers at the new location, 1940 Mountain Road.
Kauffman has been a broker for 16 years for the Stowe market. She is currently the secretary for the Stowe Land Trust and a board member for several other organizations, including the Stowe Free Library, TRIP Dance Company, and the Lamoille Area Board of Realtors.
Kauffman has consistently been recognized among the top agents in the Stowe area as well as the Lamoille Area Board of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year.
“I’m excited about opening the LandVest office in Stowe. LandVest has a long and great tradition in Vermont, New England and beyond, and brings an incredible set of unique resources to buyers and sellers in the Stowe Market,” says Kauffman.
“The key to LandVest’s over 54 years of continued success in the luxury real estate space is finding the right people. Meg Kauffman is absolutely the right person in the right place,” said Weathers.
LandVest also has offices in Woodstock and Burlington.
