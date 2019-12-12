Stowe’s Grey Fox Inn has landed a big one.
Jeff’s at Stowe, a second iteration of St. Albans institution Jeff’s Maine Seafood, starts serving its fish dishes tonight, Dec. 12, at 990 Mountain Road, most recently home to the Dutch Pancake House.
“It’s very exciting,” restaurant owner Katie Walsh said this week. “St. Albans and Stowe are two very different towns, but I think we have the right help and the right attitude.”
Walsh said the Stowe restaurant will have a similar menu to the one in St. Albans. That means such favorites as the lobster linguini — perhaps the best-seller — and pecan crusted salmon, Southwestern swordfish and baked sea scallops.
There will also be terra firma menu items, such as steaks and a burger, chicken and pasta dishes.
The restaurant has hired James Lewis as chef. Lewis most recently worked in New York’s Adirondacks region, and has been training for his new gig in St. Albans.
Terry Kocisko, owner of the Grey Fox, said he and his wife bought the place in 2017 and completely renovated it. And that includes the dining area and bar.
“The missing piece to the equation was a great restaurant,” Kocisko said.
Kocisko, who splits time between Stowe and Montreal, said he and his wife would frequently stop by Jeff’s Maine — St. Albans is the first big town south of the border — for dinner. He urged Walsh to consider Stowe.
“The food is exceptional,” Kocisko said.
Since this is an inn-based restaurant, Jeff’s at Stowe will also serve breakfast on the weekend. And since it’s filling the spot long occupied by a unique restaurant, Kocisko said there will be a Dutch pancake on the breakfast menu.
Otherwise, Jeff’s aims to fill a seafood void in town for people who have been clamoring for a proper fish-forward place since the Partridge Inn closed its doors in 2011.
Jeff’s Maine Seafood started life in 1979 as a retail seafood truck that parked and sold its fresh catch three days a week, eventually opening at its current location on Main Street in St. Albans a decade later. Walsh said there hasn’t been anyone named Jeff associated with its ownership in a long time, but the name is still the same.
And so is the game, according to Walsh: “Taking a good product and making sure we find people who know how to cook it.”