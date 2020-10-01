Lamoille South Unified Union has launched a newly designed website.
The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information for the district and all seven district schools.
“Modernizing and streamlining information on the new site should make information more accessible and user friendly for community members, faculty, staff, parents and students,” said superintendent Tracy Wrend.
The website will be updated on a regular basis with news regarding COVID-19, school schedules, food service information and more.
