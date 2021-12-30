Bailey Evans is the new president of Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity.
She replaces Steve Gerard, who has served as president for three years. Evans is a professional baker with various community organization experience. She has volunteered with the Habitat for Humanity in Michigan, Lamoille County Special Olympics and the Girl Scouts of America.
Jennifer Verner joins the organization as secretary. She has served other community boards, as a Special Olympics swim coach and Girl Scout leader.
Michelle Preston-Strout joins the board and will bring her experience in website optimization, education and writing.
Construction manager Dennis Landry has been hired by Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity to assist with its current home being built in Morrisville.
Landry has worked for 25 years as a property management contractor, and for 12 years as a facility director for various health care and resort businesses. He’s worked with the Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity since February of 2020, first as a volunteer, then on the construction committee and now as the construction manager.
Volunteers are needed to help Landry most Saturdays and some weekdays. If you can swing a hammer, clean up or provide lunch for our volunteers contact Judy Bickford at 802-888-6918 or bickford@vtlink.net.
More at lamoillehabitat.org/donate.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.