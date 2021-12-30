Did you know there are several places in Lamoille County that offer free, publicly accessible Wi-Fi?
The Department of Public Service assembled in March 2020 and maintains a map of them on its website. All these sites are publicly accessible at all hours and are completely free, though some may have a publicly available password.
The department cautions that any public internet connection should be used with care when accessing sensitive information, such as online banking. A list of cybersecurity resources, along with a state map of public locations, can be found at publicservice.vermont.gov.
The following locations in Lamoille County offer publicly accessible Wi-Fi:
• Stowe: Stowe Free Library; Stowe Elementary School (password posted outside); Stowe Middle and High School; Main Street Stowe Village; and Stackpole & French law offices.
• Cambridge: Varnum Memorial Library (password on front door); Cambridge Town Office. Cambridge Elementary School; Cambridge Food Shelf and Food Bank; Jeffersonville Market; Deer Run Motor Inn.
• Elmore: Elmore United Methodist Church
• Hyde Park: Lanpher Memorial Library; Hyde Park Town Office; Hyde Park Elementary School; Lamoille Union High School; Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office; Lamoille County Public Defender.
• Johnson: Johnson Public Library; Johnson Town Office; Johnson Elementary School; Northern Vermont University; Sterling Market.
• Morristown: Maplefields; Morristown Centennial Library; Morristown Town Hall; People’s Academy / Middle School (password Respect!); Morristown Elementary School; Vermont Agency of Human Services; Tamarack Family Medicine.
For more info, go to lamoillefiber.net.
