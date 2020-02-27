The Lamoille Chamber of Commerce went full nonprofit with its annual member awards this year, with recognition given to organizations dedicated to helping the county’s vulnerable populations.
Some of the honorees play key roles within the chamber organization.
The United Way of Lamoille County was especially celebrated, with nods for both employer and employee of the year.
Jim Curran, United Way executive director and chamber board vice chairman, was named employer of the year. Curran was nominated by a United Way board member, the Elmore folk musician and town moderator John Gailmor, who called Curran “the most dedicated, passionate and tireless advocate for the people of Lamoille County that I’ve ever encountered.”
Gailmor noted Curran’s sleeves-rolled-up work on the organization’s annual firewood project for people who need heating fuel assistance.
Clarissa French, the organization’s campaign coordinator, was named the chamber’s employee of the year. She was also nominated by Gailmor, who said she “eats, sleeps and breathes United Way.”
“I've been on our board for 11 years, and never have I been more proud and constantly aware of Clarissa’s ceaseless work to put our organization in bold font and within easy access of all Lamoille County residents,” Gailmor said.
Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County was named nonprofit of the year. Nominating the organization was Elena Bertrand of Blue Cross, Blue Shield, and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
Bertrand said in her nomination, “Every day, we are in the community, hands-on in the homes of our most vulnerable, providing nutrition and socialization.”
Executive director Nicole Grisgraber, accepting the award, said the organization provided more than 40,000 meals last year for 450 senior citizens in the community who choose to stay, “just a little bit longer, just a little bit healthier, in their own homes.”
Grisgraber said the food that drivers deliver can be one-third of the recipients’ recommended daily nutrition allowance. The visits also serve as “well-checks,” and a time to share a story or two.”
The volunteer of the year is Dominique Couture, a woman who does so much in the community — volunteering for the WLVB Turkey Drive each Thanksgiving, working with kids with cancer at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, adults with cancer at the Weekend of Hope, or dressing up as a reindeer for Stowe Vibrancy, among other things — that it’s easy to forget she also works full-time at Lamoille Home Health and Hospice.
Nominating Couture, and calling her a “volunteer dynamo,” was Roland Lajoie of WLVB.
“I don’t know when she sleeps!” he said.
Couture, who breathlessly rattled through a list of things she likes to do for the community, said, “I believe helping out a neighbor in need is the best thing that we can do.”
Healthy chamber
According to Josh Smith, head of the chamber’s board, membership is the highest it’s been in four years, with the chamber claiming 170 businesses and organizations as part of its ranks. Smith said 11 new members joined this year.
About half of the members are nonprofits, he said.
“We are taking what we do as a chamber and updating it,” he said.
Smith attributed much of the chamber’s growth to office manager Tess Milner. Smith said Milner has helped grow the chamber into “a community of organizations.” It hosts about three events a month, like mixers and Legislative breakfasts. Smith said web traffic is up 250 percent.
The chamber is a lean organization, with about $71,500 in operating expenses last year, about $6,500 under projected costs. That’s good, because revenue was about that much below the expected $80,500.
Matt Volitis, the chamber board’s treasurer, said the organization still managed to end its year financially in the black, within $200 of its projected net income.
“It really comes down to looking at our numbers and hopefully get some new members,” he said.