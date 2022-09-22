A judge has approved the sale of Jay Peak resort to Pacific Group Resorts.
The resort group made the highest bid, $76 million, during a recent auction. The other bidders were not disclosed.
Pacific Group Resorts’s initial bid was $58 million.
The sale was approved by U.S. District Court Judge Darrin P. Gayles in Southern Florida Sept. 17.
The transaction makes Jay Peak the sixth ski resort in company’s portfolio, which includes the Mount Washington Alpine Resort in British Columbia, Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Colorado, Wintergreen Resort in Virginia, Wisp Resort in Maryland, and Ragged Mountain in New Hampshire.
Jay Peak got caught up in an EB-5 visa program fraud, which centered on a large biomedical project that never materialized in Newport and which included Jay Peak and its sister ski area at Burke Mountain. Several key figures of the years-long investigation went to prison.
Pacific Resort’s president and CEO Vern Greco, noted, “We began pursuing this acquisition over three years ago and this paves the way to add Jay Peak to our growing family of resorts.”
Greco said each of the company’s properties are managed independently and that no major changes are expected to the upcoming winter operating plan at Jay Peak.
Pacific Group Resorts is headquartered in Park City, Utah.
