Tess Milner is the new case manager for Jenna’s Promise in Johnson.
Milner, who has lived in Lamoille County since 2016, served as executive director of the Lamoille Chamber of Commerce. She currently works part-time for the North Central Vermont Recovery Center helping with marketing and communications and as an advocate for the Clarina Howard Nichols Center.
Her other experience includes working within the criminal justice system, business management and small business ownership. Milner serves on multiple boards, is secretary of the board for Lamoille Housing Partnership, treasurer for Johnson Works and is a board member for Copley House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.