Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, Vermont’s oldest insurance agency, celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.
The official date was May 3, when the company kicked off a year-long celebration at its offices in Stowe, Burlington, St. Albans, Montpelier, Lyndonville and Plattsburgh, N.Y.
The Insurance Group traces its beginnings to 1821, when Aetna Insurance Company sought representation in Vermont and contracted with agency’s founding fathers, William Griswold and Timothy Follett. By the early 20th century, Henry Hickok and I. Munn Boardman Sr. shared in the ownership of the company, marking the first generation to uphold the Hickok & Boardman company name.
“We are thrilled to celebrate our 200th year, recognizing it doesn’t happen without generations of wonderful clients and employees,” said CEO Scott Boardman.
The agency is planning to celebrate with various virtual and outdoor events and fundraisers each month.
