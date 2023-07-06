Rich Smith

Rich Smith accepts his award as Stowe Businessperson of the Year from Carrie Simmons and Walter Frame.

 Courtesy photo

Rich Smith, vice president and business insurance client advisor at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, was named the Stowe Area Association’s Stowe Businessperson of the Year at its annual meeting and dinner June 27.

The award recognizes a member who is involved in the community with town projects or sits on a town board, is an ambassador of Stowe and is involved in the tourism industry. Nominees were unanimously selected by a nomination committee made up of past winners.

