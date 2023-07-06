Rich Smith, vice president and business insurance client advisor at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, was named the Stowe Area Association’s Stowe Businessperson of the Year at its annual meeting and dinner June 27.
The award recognizes a member who is involved in the community with town projects or sits on a town board, is an ambassador of Stowe and is involved in the tourism industry. Nominees were unanimously selected by a nomination committee made up of past winners.
“Receiving this award was a complete surprise. Being a member of the Stowe Area Association and supporting the local business community always made sense to me,” Smith said. “A strong business community is good for everyone.”
Smith joined Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group in 1986. He became a Stowe Area Association member when he opened the Stowe office in 1988 and has been an active member for the last 35 years. Reflecting on his 42 years in the insurance industry, with the last 37 years with Hickok & Boardman, Smith said, “I couldn’t think of a better industry to work in.”
Smith’s community involvement has included serving on the board of the Vermont Lodging and Restaurant Association, Franklin Lamoille Bank, Stowe Rotary Club, Stowe Tennis Club, and many advisory committees for nonprofit organizations in Lamoille County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.