Stowe-based Inntopia recently unveiled its newest software program to assist destination marketing organizations, convention and visitor bureaus and lodging suppliers to monitor performance through an interactive dashboard.
Destination Explorer is offered through DestiMetrics, a division of Inntopia that develops and manages data products, reports and services for lodging properties.
Destination Explorer allows users to explore occupancy and then compare that performance to previous seasons and historical averages. Users can investigate the potential impact of weather and snowfall, consumer confidence, holidays, school vacations or special events on a visitor’s intention to book a destination vacation.
“This dashboard takes a big step forward in utilizing technologies like artificial intelligence that identify the meaningful and often hidden trends and correlations,” said Tom Foley, senior vice president of business intelligence for Inntopia.
Individual properties will also have access to new tools within a destination that will enable them to explore, understand and measure their performance against themselves, the destination as a whole and the greater destination travel market.
