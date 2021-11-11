Idletyme restaurant and brewery in Stowe has merged with Burlington-based restaurant group Third Place.
Idletyme will continue its operation unchanged with its staff in place.
Idletyme owner Bill Davis and Third Place have developed a close relationship over several years, and the merger will allow both businesses to leverage best practices and other resources and create more avenues for employee growth, according to a press release.
Third Place is a food and beverage group formed in 2002 to help open the Bobcat Café in Bristol and American Flatbread in Middlebury.
In 2004 it sold those interests to its partners and opened American Flatbread in Burlington. Since, Third Place has supported and invested in the entrepreneurs behind numerous Burlington-area food and beverage concerns including The Farmhouse Group, Zero Gravity Craft Brewery, The Great Northern, and Monarch & The Milkweed.
The name Third Place is borrowed from Ray Oldenburg’s book, “The Great Good Place: Cafes, Coffee Shops, Bookstores, Bars, Hair Salons, and Other Hangouts at the Heart of a Community,” where he argued that third places are essential to a healthy society — the other two being home and work.
Idletyme is located on the Mountain Road in Stowe at the site of the old Shed Restaurant & Brewery, which closed in 2011.
