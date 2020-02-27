The Shaw’s Foundation has given a $28,586 grant to Hunger Free Vermont for its Hunger Is initiative to eradicate childhood hunger.
The funds power Hunger Free Vermont’s work to feed more kids a nutritious breakfast by helping schools and communities understand and make the best use of the federal nutrition programs that provide opportunities for low-income kids and food-insecure families.
The funding will also help Hunger Free Vermont to develop and grow breakfast programs that incorporate proven best practices, high-quality nutrition, and as much fresh, locally produced food as possible.