Paul Plunkett is the new president and chief operating officer of Vermont’s Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group.
Plunkett was appointed to the role. He started with the group in 1988 as a commercial property and casualty agent. He was later named a firm principal and elected to the board of directors, and in 1999 was elected senior vice president.
He also served as president of the Vermont Insurance Agents Association in 2018-19.
Plunkett lives in Burlington with his wife and four children.
