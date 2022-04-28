Stowe Area Realty Group and The Hickey Real Estate Group are now Hickey & Foster Real Estate.
Still part of the Keller Williams family, the company will be run by Mike Hickey and Steven Foster from their Mountain Road office.
The new team brings together more than a dozen residential and commercial agents with real estate sales and marketing experience, from the Northeast Kingdom to Central Vermont.
“The union of our teams combines talented agents with local, state and national real estate knowledge plus continued access to Keller Williams’ state-of-the-art technology and extensive agent network,” Hickey said.
Hickey is president of the Vermont Association of Realtors and was voted by his peers as the Lamoille County Realtor of the Year for 2020. He is the former broker and owner of The Hickey Real Estate Group.
Foster was named the 2021 Lamoille Area Board of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year. He was a member of the Stowe Area Realty Group.
Former broker and owner Ken Libby will still be an active member of new group, but his role has changed from lead broker to advisor and mentor.
“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to help Vermont families and business owners fulfill their real estate goals throughout the last 40 years,” Libby said.
Libby began his real estate career in 1979. He has received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Realtors, and numerous other awards, including NAR Commercial Realtor of the Year for Vermont. Libby has been president of both Lamoille Area Board of Realtors and Vermont Association of Realtors and named Realtor of the Year for both organizations.
He also received a lifetime achievement award for his dedication and service to Vermont real estate.
“We would like to thank Ken for all his dedication to the community, leadership, professionalism and years of service to the real estate industry,” Foster said.
